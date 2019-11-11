Three Kissan markets established

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :On the directives of the provincial government , the district administration Monday established Kissan markets in the city.

Commissioner, Shahab Ali Shah inaugurated the market at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium, while those present on the occasion included Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ashfaq Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sara Rehman, Director, Agriculture Javed Maqbool, Deputy Director, Sajid Khan and other officials of the district administration and town municipal administration (TMA).

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said 30 Kissan markets had been established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far wherein a transparent system free of middleman, commission and market fee had been introduced.

He said through these markets, the farmers would get appropriate returns of their product while masses would get an opportunity of acquiring cheap vegetables' and fruits.

He said similar three markets had also been established at Naguman, (Charsadda Road), Sefan (Kohat Road) and Dalazak Road while other markets were also being established.