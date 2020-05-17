UrduPoint.com
Three Kite Dealers Held, Huge Quantity Of Kites, Strings Confiscated

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 06:10 PM

Three kite dealers held, huge quantity of kites, strings confiscated

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The Attock Police on Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle kites and strings from KP to Punjab and arrested three dealers besides confiscating of huge quantity of strings and kites.

According to spokesman of district Police, a team of police led by station house officer Hamid Kazmi acting on a tip off intercepted a Suzuki van and recovered 1400 kites and 40 strings.

Police arrested Zakir Khan, Nasir Khan and Liaquat Ali all natives of Nowshera district of KP who during preliminary interrogation has confessed that they were smuggling in the kites in Attock city which would be sale on the eve of Eid. The accused were arrested after registration of case against them under section 3 and 4 of Punjab kite flying act 2001. It may be mentioned here that flying and sale of kites in Punjab are banned while there is no restriction in KP.

