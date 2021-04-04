Three kite sellers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore police arrested three kite sellers and recovered hundreds of kites from their possession.

On the directions of SP Cantt Saeed Aziz, ASP Defence led the police team which conducted crack down and arrested the kite sellers- Saal Hassan, Muhammad Bilal and Muhammad Waseem.

A case had been registered against the arrested kite sellers.

Further investigation was underway.