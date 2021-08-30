UrduPoint.com

Three Kite Sellers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 12:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Ghulam Muhammadabad police arrested three shopkeepers accused of selling kite-flying material.

Police said here on Monday that the police on a tip-off conducted raids and caught three shopkeepers-- Ali Tahir, Ali Adeel and Tahir Akram.The team recovered hundreds of kites and 600 bundles of string from their possession. Further investigation was underway.

