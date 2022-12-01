Three kite sellers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :District police arrested three kite sellers and recovered 850 kites and 10 chemical coated string rolls from their possession during the last 24 hours.

Police said here on Thursday that the Sargodha road police arrested an accused identified as Zaheer Abbas near Sahil hospital and recovered over 200 kites and 10 rolls of chemical coated rolls from hideout.

Mansoorabad police seized 300 kites from Amin and 350 kites from Boota.

The accused were sent behind the bars after registration of cases against them.