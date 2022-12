(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Factory area police arrested three kite sellers and recovered 2600 kites from them here on Friday.

Police said that the team during a crack down conducted raid in Mandi chowk,Bhakkar and arrested two kite sellers-- Muhammad Ashraf and two others.

Police launched investigation.