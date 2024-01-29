Open Menu

Three Kite Sellers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Three Kite sellers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Police after launching a massive crackdown against kite sellers in the district arrested

three accused on Monday.

Police said different police stations raided in various areas and arrested

Ahmed, Waleed and Shafqat besides recovering 280 kites and other items.

