Three Kite Sellers Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Police after launching a massive crackdown against kite sellers in the district arrested
three accused on Monday.
Police said different police stations raided in various areas and arrested
Ahmed, Waleed and Shafqat besides recovering 280 kites and other items.
