Three Kite sellers arrested, Confiscated 105 kites in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Police launched an operation and confiscated 105 kites, 10 strings rolls and other material used for the kite flying besides rounded up kite seller here on Thursday. According to Police Spokesman, different Police stations have raided and confiscated 105 kites ,10 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides, arrested Three kite seller identified as Hammad Ali and Waqar Ahmed and Hassan Tariq.

Police have registered a case under kite flying Act against accused and started investigation