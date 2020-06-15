Three kite sellers arrested in Sargodha

Police arrested three kite sellers and seized a number of kites, strings rolls and other material here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested three kite sellers and seized a number of kites, strings rolls and other material here on Monday.

According to spokesman, the teams of various police stations conducted raid at their jurisdiction and arrested three kite sellers identified as Shoukat ,Riaz and Naveed Anjum and confiscated 350 kites,15 strings rolls and other material.

Police registered separate cases under flying kite act.