Three kite sellers arrested in sialkot

Police on Monday arrested three kite-sellers during search operation against kite sellers and kite fliers in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Police on Monday arrested three kite-sellers during search operation against kite sellers and kite fliers in Sialkot district.

According to civil-line police,the police team conducted raid and arrested three kite sellers Ramzan, Awais and Muhammad Sajjad and recovered 900 different sized kites and string roles from their possessions.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.