Three Kite Sellers, Flyers Arrested; Over 400 Kites Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Three kite sellers, flyers arrested; Over 400 kites recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on Tuesday conducted raids in different areas and nabbed three kite flying ban violators besides recovering over 400 kites and 17 kites flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police held a kite seller namely Muhammad Shaban with 350 kites while Rawat police arrested two, Sikandar and Shahzaib for having 92 kites and 17 kite flying string rolls.

Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik had accelerated the ongoing operation and conducting raids in their jurisdiction to round up the kite flying ban violators, he added.

The CPO said that kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared.

