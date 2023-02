(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Police arrested two persons for selling kites and recovered 610 kites and string rolls from them.

The police seized 110 kites and 2 string rolls from Amjad in Railway road area of Kotwali police station while selling kites.

Kotli Saidmir police recovered 500 different sized kites and 6 string rolls from Mushtaq.

Cases have been registered.