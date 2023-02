(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Satellite town Police on Friday launched nabbed three kite sellers and recovered 425 kites from them.

The raiding team arrested three kite sellers from different areas.They were identified as--Touqeer, Akber and Dilawar.

Further investigation was under way.