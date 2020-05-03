Three kites manufacturer, sellers arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Model Police Station Liaquatabad/Super Market on Sunday arrested three accused involved in manufacturing and selling kites and recovered manufacturing equipment from their possession.

According to police, arrested Yamin, Yasin and Yasir are brothers sons of Muhammad Javed.

The police also recovered cash Rs 13000 they earned from the business.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Earlier, a four-year old minor Sufyan was killed due to kite string the other day in Gulbahar area of the city.