Three KP provincial ministers de-notified

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th January, 2020) In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three provincial ministers including Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, Minister for Health Shahram Khan Tarkai and Minister for Revenue Shakeel Ahmed have been de-notified.

Notification to this effect was issued in Peshawar.According to detail, three ministers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government were removed from their portfolios, a notification issued by the provincial administration cabinet wing revealed on Sunday.

The sacked ministers include Muhammad Atif Khan, who was the minister for sports, culture and tourism, Shahram Khan Tarakai, who was the minister for health and Shakeel Ahmed, who held the portfolio of revenue and estate.The move comes just two days after local media was rife with reports of a pressure group emerging in the province, allegedly led by sports and tourism minister Atif Khan - who was also a strong candidate for the post of chief minister after elections in July 2018.