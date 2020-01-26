UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three KP Provincial Ministers De-notified

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 06:36 PM

Three KP provincial ministers de-notified

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th January, 2020) In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three provincial ministers including Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, Minister for Health Shahram Khan Tarkai and Minister for Revenue Shakeel Ahmed have been de-notified.

Notification to this effect was issued in Peshawar.According to detail, three ministers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government were removed from their portfolios, a notification issued by the provincial administration cabinet wing revealed on Sunday.

The sacked ministers include Muhammad Atif Khan, who was the minister for sports, culture and tourism, Shahram Khan Tarakai, who was the minister for health and Shakeel Ahmed, who held the portfolio of revenue and estate.The move comes just two days after local media was rife with reports of a pressure group emerging in the province, allegedly led by sports and tourism minister Atif Khan - who was also a strong candidate for the post of chief minister after elections in July 2018.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Shakeel July Sunday 2018 Post Media From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

26 minutes ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

56 minutes ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

1 hour ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives Afghanistan ambassador

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.