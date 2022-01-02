UrduPoint.com

Three KSF Officials Found Involved In Illegal Ibex Hunting

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Three KSF officials found involved in illegal ibex hunting

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Three officials of Khunjerab Security Force (KSF) have allegedly found involved in illegal hunting of Himalayan ibex in Shishkatar area of Khunjerab National Park.

Members of Khunjrab National Park conservation committee revealed to media on Sunday that wildlife authorities were informed about the incident, they also recovered the carcass of Himalayan ibex and shifted to Aliabad for medical formalities.

The three accused identified as Inspector Syed Abrar, Sepoy Abbas Ali and Sepoy Ali Abbas have escaped from the scene.

Wildlife department will launch FIR against the accused hunters as per wildlife conservation act after postmortem of the hunted Himalayan Ibex.

Related Topics

Sunday FIR Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

19 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

19 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

19 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.