Three KSF officials found involved in illegal ibex hunting

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Three officials of Khunjerab Security Force (KSF) have allegedly found involved in illegal hunting of Himalayan ibex in Shishkatar area of Khunjerab National Park.

Members of Khunjrab National Park conservation committee revealed to media on Sunday that wildlife authorities were informed about the incident, they also recovered the carcass of Himalayan ibex and shifted to Aliabad for medical formalities.

The three accused identified as Inspector Syed Abrar, Sepoy Abbas Ali and Sepoy Ali Abbas have escaped from the scene.

Wildlife department will launch FIR against the accused hunters as per wildlife conservation act after postmortem of the hunted Himalayan Ibex.