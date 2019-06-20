UrduPoint.com
Three Laboratories Sealed In Faisalabad

Thu 20th June 2019 | 03:01 PM

Three laboratories sealed in Faisalabad

Deputy District Health Officer Dr Shehzad Rana sealed three laboratories on Khurarianwala and Jhumra roads for violating rules and regulations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) -:Deputy District Health Officer Dr Shehzad Rana sealed three laboratories on Khurarianwala and Jhumra roads for violating rules and regulations.

A spokesman of the health department said on Thursday that DDHO along with his team conducted raids at various laboratories and found Rehmat Laboratory collection centre, Al-Shifa Medicare and X-ray and Rafah Laboratory and X-ray involved in violating rules and regulations as there was no trained pathologist in laboratories whereas sanitary condition was also not up to mark.

Therefore, DDHO sealed these laboratories and further action against their owners was under progress.



