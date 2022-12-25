UrduPoint.com

Three Laborers Die In Ahmadpur East Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2022 | 12:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Three laborers lost their lives when their small loader truck hit a trailer after the driver lost his control on driving at Toll Plaza on the national highway in the Ahmadpur East area.

Police sources said that a small loader truck was on its way from Ahmadpur East to Chani Goth to load vegetables from vegetable fields when due to smog and high speeding, the driver of the truck lost his control on driving and the vehicle was struck against a trailer on Karachi-Lahore National Highway at Toll Plaz in Ahmadpur East area.

As a result of the accident, three laborers riding the small truck suffered critical wounds. They succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital.

The police have been investigating into the incident.

Further probe was underway.

