Three Laborers Die In Central Kurram Coal Mine

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 04:34 PM

At least three laborers were killed and two others injured when a mine they were working in, filled with water in the Central Kurram area of Orakzai district, police said on Tuesday

The district administration Orakzai and police said five laborers were trapped in a coal mine that was filled with water.

The rescue workers after hectic efforts succeeded in retrieving two of the laborers alive; however three remaining laborers died inside the mine.

It was learnt that the dead mine laborers belonged to Shangla district. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

