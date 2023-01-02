Three laborers die while digging well in Matiari

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :In an unfortunate incident, three laborers died while digging deep down a well in subdivision Hala in district Matiari on Monday.

According to private media report, three laborers were buried under a mound of mud which caved in on them as they dug a well in Hala, Matiari.

The victims belonged to the same village. Two of them were identified as Manzoor Lalan and Dadan.

When the mud caved in the residents informed the patrol police about the incident and started rescue efforts. The victims were taken out from the well with the help of heavy machinery before they were shifted to the nearby Hospital.