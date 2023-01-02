UrduPoint.com

Three Laborers Die While Digging Well In Matiari

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Three laborers die while digging well in Matiari

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :In an unfortunate incident, three laborers died while digging deep down a well in subdivision Hala in district Matiari on Monday.

According to private media report, three laborers were buried under a mound of mud which caved in on them as they dug a well in Hala, Matiari.

The victims belonged to the same village. Two of them were identified as Manzoor Lalan and Dadan.

When the mud caved in the residents informed the patrol police about the incident and started rescue efforts. The victims were taken out from the well with the help of heavy machinery before they were shifted to the nearby Hospital.

Related Topics

Police Died Same Hala Matiari Media From

Recent Stories

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East gains supp ..

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East gains support from region’s leading ma ..

12 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFS ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFSA’s Board of Directors

57 minutes ago
 Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fres ..

Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fresh debate on social media

1 hour ago

Shaheen Afridi to resume rehabilitation under men’s team’s medical staff tod ..

1 hour ago
 Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices ..

Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices on discounted prices

2 hours ago
 Stability in the economy and the unity of the nati ..

Stability in the economy and the unity of the nation in the fight against terror ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.