Three Laborers Killed In Coal Mine Blast Near Quetta
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Three laborers were killed in a coal mine blast incident that took place near Degari area of Quetta, tv channels
quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, three laborers were killed after a gas explosion that held in a coal mine situated near
Degari area of Quetta. The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to hospital.
