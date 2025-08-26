Three laborers killed in coal mine blast near Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Three laborers were killed in a coal mine blast incident that took place near Degari area of Quetta, tv channels

quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, three laborers were killed after a gas explosion that held in a coal mine situated near

Degari area of Quetta. The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to hospital.