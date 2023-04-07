Three laborers killed in Diamir blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Diamer, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Three people were killed near a water reservoir project being carried out in Diamer District, of Gilgit-Baltistan, rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to details, some laborers were busy in construction work when an explosives device blasted with big bang.

As a result, three workers working on the project of water reservoir died on the spot.

The Rescue team rushed to the site, evacuated the bodies from the debris and shifted them to the nearby hospital. Investigations are underway.