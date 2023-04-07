Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Three Laborers Killed In Diamir Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Three laborers killed in Diamir blast

Three people were killed near a water reservoir project being carried out in Diamer District, of Gilgit-Baltistan, rescue sources reported on Friday

Diamer, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Three people were killed near a water reservoir project being carried out in Diamer District, of Gilgit-Baltistan, rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to details, some laborers were busy in construction work when an explosives device blasted with big bang.

As a result, three workers working on the project of water reservoir died on the spot.

The Rescue team rushed to the site, evacuated the bodies from the debris and shifted them to the nearby hospital. Investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Water Died SITE From

Recent Stories

CCPO listens to 1,715 policemen in orderly rooms

CCPO listens to 1,715 policemen in orderly rooms

11 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks FIRs details ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks FIRs details against Murad Saeed

11 minutes ago
 United States Agency for International Development ..

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Lahore hosts Iftar d ..

15 minutes ago
 IOM Urges Financial Aid for Turkey's Health System ..

IOM Urges Financial Aid for Turkey's Health System to Cope With Earthquakes' Aft ..

15 minutes ago
 Romanian Farmers Block Roads to Protest Ukrainian ..

Romanian Farmers Block Roads to Protest Ukrainian Grain Imports - Reports

15 minutes ago
 Lebanese Forces Ready to Counter Any Aggression - ..

Lebanese Forces Ready to Counter Any Aggression - Lebanese Defense Minister Maur ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.