(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Three labourers died and two injured due to landsliding during excavation work at a nullah in DHA Phase-9 area here Saturday.

The Rescue-1122 confirmed to media that three labourers- Altaf, Bilal and Riaz died on-the-spot while Rafique and Ahsan were injured who were later shifted to General Hospital.