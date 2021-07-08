Three labourers hurt as brick kiln wall collapsed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Three labourers sustained burn injuries due to fire as wall of brick kiln collapsed near Nadirabad Phattak Industrial estate area here on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, the labourers were busy in work at a brick kiln when wall of the brick kiln suddenly fell down. As a result, they sustained burn injuries due to fire in the kiln.

The injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital.