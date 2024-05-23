Three labourers hurt as roof collapse in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) At least three labourers sustained injuries after a roof of an under construction shop caved in near Timber market, Multan here on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, labourers were busy at work near Timber market when the roof of under construction shop suddenly collapsed and three labourers stranded under the debris.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and rescued the labourers and shifted to Nishtar hospital.

The victims were identified as Nouman, Hussnain and Shahbaz.