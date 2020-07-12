Three labourers injured

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) ::Three labourers sustained severe injuries as a roof of an under construction house collapsed during rain in Deenpura area, here on Sunday.

According to the police, labourers- Nawaz, Shamas and Muzammal were busy in construction work when a roof of an under construction house caved in.

As a result, all of them sustained serious injuries.

The rescuers of Rescue-1122 pulled out th injured from debris and shifted them to a local hospital in critical condition.