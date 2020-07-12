UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Labourers Injured

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

Three labourers injured

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) ::Three labourers sustained severe injuries as a roof of an under construction house collapsed during rain in Deenpura area, here on Sunday.

According to the police, labourers- Nawaz, Shamas and Muzammal were busy in construction work when a roof of an under construction house caved in.

As a result, all of them sustained serious injuries.

The rescuers of Rescue-1122 pulled out th injured from debris and shifted them to a local hospital in critical condition.

Related Topics

Injured Police Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to fly 6 routes from Abu Dhabi ..

28 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from King Salma ..

28 minutes ago

UAE Government offered AED7.46 billion in financia ..

43 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler condoles Sharjah Ruler on death of Sheik ..

43 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah R ..

58 minutes ago

ADEK, startAD open applications for inaugural Yout ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.