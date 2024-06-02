Three labourers injured as roof collapses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The roof of the rooms near the University of Peshawar EVT main campus administration block was collapsed during renovation, Rescue 1122 officials confirmed the incident here on Sunday.

Initially, 3 laborers were buried under the debris, the officials said, adding, the Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and started rescue operations.

They pulled out all the injured from under the debris, the officials said.

Soon after recovering all the three injured under the debris, the Rescue 1122 medical team provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to Khyber Medical Teaching Hospital. All the labourers, who received head injuries are said to be in stable condition, doctors on duty confirmed.