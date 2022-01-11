UrduPoint.com

Three Labourers Suffocated To Death

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 03:17 PM

Three labourers suffocated to death

Three labourers were suffocated to death after a fire erupted in a room at NFC Housing Society, Satukatla, on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Three labourers were suffocated to death after a fire erupted in a room at NFC Housing Society, Satukatla, on Tuesday.

According to the police, three labourers- Ali Husnain, 20, Zaman,65, and Naeem -were sleeping when the fire broke out in a house in NFC Society.

Resultantly, the three died due to accumulation of smoke in the room.

On information, the Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and handed over the bodiesto the police for investigation.

Related Topics

Fire Police Died Rescue 1122 Housing

Recent Stories

US man gets pig’s heart after through heart surg ..

US man gets pig’s heart after through heart surgery at Maryland University

7 minutes ago
 EU Believes Important to See Roll-Back of CSTO For ..

EU Believes Important to See Roll-Back of CSTO Forces From Kazakhstan - Spokesma ..

1 minute ago
 NUMS will lay research base for country's indigeni ..

NUMS will lay research base for country's indigenization of vaccines: NUMS VC

1 minute ago
 Muree Tragedy: Need to upgrade traffic system

Muree Tragedy: Need to upgrade traffic system

6 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says No Readiness for Putin-Biden Talk on ..

Kremlin Says No Readiness for Putin-Biden Talk on Security Guarantees Yet

6 minutes ago
 Nation remembers Ibn-e-Insha on 44th death anniver ..

Nation remembers Ibn-e-Insha on 44th death anniversary

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.