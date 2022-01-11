Three labourers suffocated to death

Three labourers were suffocated to death after a fire erupted in a room at NFC Housing Society, Satukatla, on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Three labourers were suffocated to death after a fire erupted in a room at NFC Housing Society, Satukatla, on Tuesday.

According to the police, three labourers- Ali Husnain, 20, Zaman,65, and Naeem -were sleeping when the fire broke out in a house in NFC Society.

Resultantly, the three died due to accumulation of smoke in the room.

On information, the Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and handed over the bodiesto the police for investigation.