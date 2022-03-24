UrduPoint.com

Three Labs Of COE To Be Inaugurated On Friday

Published March 24, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Centre of Excellence in Modern Technologies has been established and scheduled to be inaugurated on Friday.

According to a press release on Thursday, this Centre of Excellence (COE) has been established with cooperation of GIZ, including the funding from EU, Norway and Germany.

In this Centre of Excellence, NAVTTC is going to imaprt training in employable and Modern Technologies. NAVTTC was tasked by the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training for establishment of COE Islamabad with multiple labs in modern technologies in April 2018 through donors.

Currently 3 Labs are fully functional with equipment ie Mechatronics, IT and CnC lab.

The remaining 11 labs are partially completed by GIZ. The training of staff in these three labs will commence in near future.

These three labs are scheduled to be inaugurated by Federal Education Minister for FEDPTT on Friday (today) at NAVTTC COE Islamabad.

The NAVTTC COE Islamabad will be a Center for training of Chief Master Trainers and Master Trainers, who would then train a large number of youth in modern employable technologies.

