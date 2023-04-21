Three labs sealed over SOP violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ata-ul-Munam sealed premises of three laboratories on the charge of violating health rules and regulations.

A spokesman of health department said here on Friday that DHO along with his team conducted surprise checking of various labs and clinics in the city and found Punjab Diagnostic Collection Center, Punjab Diagnostic & Clinical Lab Collection Center and Alpha Harmin Lab Collection Center involved in violation of SOPs.

He sealed the labs and sent their challans to Punjab Health Care Commission for further action, spokesman added.