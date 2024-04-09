Three Lady Burglars Held, Booty Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Islamabad Capital Police Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) police team arrested three lady members of a house burglar gang involved in numerous theft activities and recovered stolen gold ornaments and cash from their possession
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) police team arrested three lady members of a house burglar gang involved in numerous theft activities and recovered stolen gold ornaments and cash from their possession.
A public relations officer on Tuesday said that, Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.
Responding to the directions DIG Operations, the Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three lady wanted members of a house burglar gang involved in numerous criminal activities.
The accused were identified as Naheed, Shahnaz Bibi and Nosheen.
Police team also recovered stolen gold ornaments and cash from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the outlaws involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.
Recent Stories
Gang impersonating law enforcement abducts man, escapes with valuables
People's welfare top agenda of federal govt: Muqam
DC Jhang reviews Eidul Fitr arrangements
Five women cricketers recalled in Pakistan’s white-ball squads
US markets higher, Europe lower before US inflation, ECB meeting
Two maiden call-ups, two come-backs mark 17-member Pak T20I squad against New Ze ..
Dr. Shehzad warns against deviation from WHO guidelines on anti-smoking
Malala urges PM Sharif to prioritize girls' education
Two maiden call-ups, two come-backs mark 17-member Pak T20I squad for New Zealan ..
PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays
Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Ind ..
Courtrooms: a growing arena in the climate fight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gang impersonating law enforcement abducts man, escapes with valuables6 minutes ago
-
People's welfare top agenda of federal govt: Muqam6 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang reviews Eidul Fitr arrangements6 minutes ago
-
Police foil attempt to smuggle arms26 minutes ago
-
Syed Hassan Naqvi posted as Commissioner Karachi26 minutes ago
-
Police Fatally Shoot Suspected Robber in Taxila26 minutes ago
-
Two motorbike lifter held, six stolen bikes recovered26 minutes ago
-
Additional Sessions Judge revokes bail of Zulfiqar Gujjar in 120 mln rupees land fraud case26 minutes ago
-
KP CM decides to launch air ambulance service to deal with emergency26 minutes ago
-
KP full of natural resources; potentials in agriculture, fishery sector: Fuad Ishaq36 minutes ago
-
PM calls Turkish President to exchange Eid greetings56 minutes ago
-
DC for ensuring availability of rescue 1122 mobile ambulance service on Eid-ul-fitr56 minutes ago