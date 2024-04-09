Three lady burglars held, booty recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) police team arrested three lady members of a house burglar gang involved in numerous theft activities and recovered stolen gold ornaments and cash from their possession.

A public relations officer on Tuesday said that, Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Responding to the directions DIG Operations, the Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three lady wanted members of a house burglar gang involved in numerous criminal activities.

The accused were identified as Naheed, Shahnaz Bibi and Nosheen.

Police team also recovered stolen gold ornaments and cash from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the outlaws involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.