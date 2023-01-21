UrduPoint.com

Three Lady Inspectors Posted As Sector Incharge In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 09:40 PM

On the vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Amir Zulfiqar, three lady inspectors were posted as sector incharge in the provincial capital

According to the spokesperson for City Traffic Police (CTP), Inspector Shahnaz was posted as Wahdat Road Sector Incharge, Inspector Sameena posted at Green Town Incharge and Inspector Nasreen posted at Misri Shah as Sector Incharge.

Chief Traffic Office (CTO) Dr Asad Malhi said that more lady wardens would be deputed as incharges in various other sectors in the city, adding that lady wardens were also deputed at the Mall Road, Cantt, Gulberg and other areas to encourage lady drivers.

Protection of dignity and equal opportunities for working women was our collective responsibility, he said. Lady wardens had played their role not only on the roads but also in the offices alongside the male wardens. Exemplary steps had been taken for the welfare of lady wardens, the CTO added.

