Three Land Grabbers Held; Farm House Vacated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Tarnol police has arrested three land grabbers involved in occupying a farm house where they were employed to look after it, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that Mehran Zubaidal, resident of sector G-15, lodged the report with Tarnol police station that he employed Rizwan, Aashiq and Irfan to look after his farm house but they occupied it in connivance with some local people.

The complainant said that he had not been given permission to enter his own farm house and asked the police to assist him.

Following this complaint, SP (Saddar Zone) Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk constituted a team for prompt action. This team including DSP Khalid Mehmud, Station House Officer Tarnol Arshad Ali raided there and succeeded to arrest three alleged persons involved in occupying the farm house. Police team also recovered weapons and ammunition from them while further investigation is underway from them.

While reviewing the overall performance of all Zones, the IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said that land grabbing activities would not be tolerated and indiscriminate action would remain continue against those illegally occupying land of others. He asked DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to monitor himself all policing action against land grabbers and ensure that no group make any new effort to disturb the people and harass them.

He directed to take prompt action on complaints of citizens and provide relief to them.

Islamabad police chief said that effective action should be ensured to protect lives and property of the citizens. He said that no sluggish attitude would be tolerated in this regard.

The IGP asked police officials to accomplish all their responsibilities in a professional manner.

