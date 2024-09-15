Open Menu

Three-lane Carriageway Of Walton Road Project To Be Competed By Oct 20

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Central business District (CBD) has directed the contractor to complete the three-lane carriageway, Walton Road project, before the given deadline, official sources told APP on Sunday.

The CBD had given the contractor a deadline of October 20 to complete the construction of Walton Road and the drainage system and 80 per cent of the work had been completed so far.

The up-gradation project of Walton Road, which connects the main highway of the city, has been accelerated. The asphalt work on the road would be completed and the road would be opened on Sept 30, sources added.

They said that six bridges had been constructed for vehicles and bikes, while a three-lane carriageway was being constructed on Walton Road to improve traffic flow. Similarly, a 40-foot-wide service road has also been constructed on both sides to prevent the traffic from being obstructed.

