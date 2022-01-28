Three Levies personnel among four died, eight injured in Dera Bugti blast

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 07:36 PM

At least four people, including three Levies personnel were killed and nine others were injured in an explosion of an improvised explosive device (IED) near Talimat area of the outskirts of Dera Bugti on Friday

According to Deputy Commissioner Dera Bugti Mumtaz Khetran, the planted IED was detonated by remote control when the Levies force personnel and citizens were crossing the area which had been planted beside the road by suspects.

According to Deputy Commissioner Dera Bugti Mumtaz Khetran, the planted IED was detonated by remote control when the Levies force personnel and citizens were crossing the area which had been planted beside the road by suspects.

As a result, three levies personnel among four died on the spot while eight people including four Levies personnel received injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the treatment of the injured victims was started.

The deceased were identified as Levies personnel including Khairullah, Fatu Khan, Sai Bakhsh and a citizen Din Muhammad alias Dilawar while the injured included Sarkar Khan, Shaukat Ali, Jalaf Khan, Nawab Din, Fateh Khan, Muhammad Hanif, Imam Din Bishko Khan and Washoo Khan.

Levies Force and other law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started search operation to trace out the suspects.

