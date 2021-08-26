UrduPoint.com

Three Levies Personnel Martyred, Three Injured In Ziarat Explosion

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:09 PM

At least three Levies Force personnel were martyred while three other sustained injuries in bomb explosion near Mangi Dam area of Ziarat district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :At least three Levies Force personnel were martyred while three other sustained injuries in bomb explosion near Mangi Dam area of Ziarat district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, Levies personnel were crossing the area in a vehicle when unknown suspects attacked on them with bombs.

As a result, three Levies personnel named Rasaldar Major Mir Zaman, Vice Rasaldar Muddasar and Zainaullah martyred on the spot while three other suffered wounds.

The injured were shifted to Quetta based hospital for further treatment after completion of initial medical aid.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation into the incident.

