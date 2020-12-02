UrduPoint.com
Three Liquor Suppliers Arrested; 97 Bottles Seized

Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested three liquor suppliers and recovered 97 bottles of liquor from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Baroni police team conducted a raid and arrested Shakeel Iqbal for possessing two bottles of liquor.

Later, the police party on information of the accused carried out another raid and arrested two other liquor suppliers namely Zubair Akram and Shakeel Ahmed and seized 40 and 55 bottles of liquor from their possession respectively.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused and police started further investigation.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi appreciated performance of Superintendent police (SP) Saddar, Zia ud Din and the police team, directing them for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.

