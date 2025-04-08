Three liquor suppliers, illegal arm owner arrested

The Rawalpindi Police during action against criminal elements, held four suspects, including three liquor suppliers and an illegal arm owner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during action against criminal elements, held four suspects, including three liquor suppliers and an illegal arm owner.

According to the police spokesman, the R A Bazaar Police recovered 20 litres of liquor from accused Amir while the Sadr Beroni Police nabbed accused Arthur with 10 litres of liquor.

Similarly the Bani Police arrested accused Rafaqat recovering 5 litres of liquor from him and Wasif with a 30-bore pistol with ammunition.