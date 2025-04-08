Three Liquor Suppliers, Illegal Arm Owner Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 07:36 PM
The Rawalpindi Police during action against criminal elements, held four suspects, including three liquor suppliers and an illegal arm owner
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during action against criminal elements, held four suspects, including three liquor suppliers and an illegal arm owner.
According to the police spokesman, the R A Bazaar Police recovered 20 litres of liquor from accused Amir while the Sadr Beroni Police nabbed accused Arthur with 10 litres of liquor.
Similarly the Bani Police arrested accused Rafaqat recovering 5 litres of liquor from him and Wasif with a 30-bore pistol with ammunition.
Recent Stories
Pakistan welcomes int’l institutions to explore investment opportunities: COAS ..
Egypt, France, EU sign €262.3 million in development agreements
Carelessness in anti-dengue measures will not be tolerated: DC
OPEC Fund supports Dominican Republic economy through SME financing
US Consul General calls on Multan Commissioner
PSL X announces broadcast partners to reach global audiences
Islamabad Police Constable laid to rest with full protocol & honours
IESCO issues power suspension notice
Omar Ayub gets interim bails in eight cases
3-member bike thieves gang busted, 2 motorcycles recovered
Three liquor suppliers, illegal arm owner arrested
CPO orders inquiry into police misbehaviour with journalists on Adiala Road
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan welcomes int’l institutions to explore investment opportunities: COAS Gen Munir6 minutes ago
-
Carelessness in anti-dengue measures will not be tolerated: DC5 minutes ago
-
US Consul General calls on Multan Commissioner5 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police Constable laid to rest with full protocol & honours5 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension notice4 minutes ago
-
Omar Ayub gets interim bails in eight cases5 minutes ago
-
3-member bike thieves gang busted, 2 motorcycles recovered5 minutes ago
-
Three liquor suppliers, illegal arm owner arrested5 minutes ago
-
CPO orders inquiry into police misbehaviour with journalists on Adiala Road5 minutes ago
-
FESCO resolves 592 complaints in a single day through open courts5 minutes ago
-
Pak-Türkiye agree to establish strong, sustainable partnership in energy sector22 minutes ago
-
CJP chairs session of stakeholders to improve justice system22 minutes ago