Three lives lost in road mishaps, 5 sustain injuries

Three persons lost their lives in as many separate accidents in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Three persons lost their lives in as many separate accidents in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts on Friday. According to the Edhi volunteers, an electric wire fell on a road near Ayub restaurant in Hatri area of Hyderabad electrocuting to death 30 years old Zafar Ali Soomro. Two persons,Qadir Bux Mangi and Ghulam Bux Mangi, were injured in the incident and they were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital. In another incident near Nooriabad, an accident between a motorbike and a truck left a resident of Karachi, 55 years old Akhtar Ali Awan, dead. Two other persons riding on the same motorbike were injured in the accident.

The police detained the truck and impounded the vehicle but the incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

The motorbike riders were reportedly travelling from Karachi to Nooriabad. The injured were shifted to the Trauma Center Nooriabad. In a separate accident near Nooriabad between a truck and a Suzuki pick up mini van, 45 years old Abdul Kareem Magsi, lost his life while another person, Sajjan Magsi got injured. Both the deceased and the injured, resident of Tandojam, Hyderabad, were travelling in the mini van.

The injured was shifted to the Trauma Center Nooriabad. The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.