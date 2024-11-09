Three lives lost in separate incidents in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) A devastating day in Attock district saw three lives lost in three various incidents on Saturday.

According to police and rescue 1122 sources, two motorcyclists, Kamran Zahoor (29) and Asad Mehmood (38), fell victim to poor road safety measures near Chalian chowk.

They were heading to their duty at a local oil field when they accidentally fell into a ditch due to a drainage line dug by a contractor.

In a separate incident, Raheel, a trader from Dilawarabad's Flour mill area, committed suicide due to massive business losses. Police reported that Raheel locked himself in a room and shot himself, leaving his family distraught.

Respective police stations have registered cases and launched investigations into the incidents.