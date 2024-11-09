Three Lives Lost In Separate Incidents In Attock
Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) A devastating day in Attock district saw three lives lost in three various incidents on Saturday.
According to police and rescue 1122 sources, two motorcyclists, Kamran Zahoor (29) and Asad Mehmood (38), fell victim to poor road safety measures near Chalian chowk.
They were heading to their duty at a local oil field when they accidentally fell into a ditch due to a drainage line dug by a contractor.
In a separate incident, Raheel, a trader from Dilawarabad's Flour mill area, committed suicide due to massive business losses. Police reported that Raheel locked himself in a room and shot himself, leaving his family distraught.
Respective police stations have registered cases and launched investigations into the incidents.
Recent Stories
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Former PID Deputy Director passes away1 minute ago
-
Quetta blast was blatant attempt to destabilize the country; Khawaja Asif1 minute ago
-
Four injured in Rawal Dam firing incidents11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Tourism Squad organizes ceremony on 147th birthday of Allama Muhammad Iqbal12 minutes ago
-
US Mission condemns terrorist attack in Quetta12 minutes ago
-
Rising crime index in Islamabad questions police efficiency31 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar performs Umrah41 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy assumes guard duties at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum41 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Punjab, Lahore41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division inaugurates Shakardara sports ground41 minutes ago
-
Lok Mela captivates audiences with stunning display of Pakistani culture and heritage42 minutes ago
-
MAP hosts exclusive session with Ipsos Chief Knowledge Officer42 minutes ago