Three lost children reunited with their parents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Safe City's social media pages are taking the lead in reuniting children with their parents.

The Safe City Virtual Centre for Child Safety has reunited 3 innocent children with their parents. A report was received from Narowal on 15 about the discovery of three abandoned innocent children. The caller said that the children had been sitting abandoned and crying for 3 hours, unable to even tell their Names and addresses. The Safe City officer contacted the caller and the concerned police officer through the 15 conference call feature.

The police reached the spot took the children into protective custody and started searching the area.

The Safe City spokesperson said the Safe City Mera Pyara team also started a social media campaign. The children's father contacted the Mera Pyara team through a social media post. The police handed over the children to their father after they completed the SOPs. If the citizen sees any abandoned child or elderly person, call 15 and press 3 to report it to the Virtual Centre for Child Safety.