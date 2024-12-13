Open Menu

Three Lost Children Reunited With Their Parents

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Three lost children reunited with their parents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Safe City's social media pages are taking the lead in reuniting children with their parents.

The Safe City Virtual Centre for Child Safety has reunited 3 innocent children with their parents. A report was received from Narowal on 15 about the discovery of three abandoned innocent children. The caller said that the children had been sitting abandoned and crying for 3 hours, unable to even tell their Names and addresses. The Safe City officer contacted the caller and the concerned police officer through the 15 conference call feature.

The police reached the spot took the children into protective custody and started searching the area.

The Safe City spokesperson said the Safe City Mera Pyara team also started a social media campaign. The children's father contacted the Mera Pyara team through a social media post. The police handed over the children to their father after they completed the SOPs. If the citizen sees any abandoned child or elderly person, call 15 and press 3 to report it to the Virtual Centre for Child Safety.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Lead Narowal Post From

Recent Stories

Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks wi ..

Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks with govt

10 minutes ago
 Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX ..

Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program -

36 minutes ago

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

3 hours ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

3 hours ago
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

3 hours ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

9 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

18 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan