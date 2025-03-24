Open Menu

Three LPG Shops Sealed For SOP Violations

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 09:40 PM

A crackdown was conducted on LPG shops in Qasimabad to ensure public safety and prevent potential incidents by targeting those violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon on Monday

The action was supervised by Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Hataf Siyal and assisted by MukhtiarKar Qasimabad along with MukhtiarKar UTs Mohsin Ali Siyal, Daniyal Siyal and Assistant MukhtiarKar Aftab Magsi.

During the operation, three shops were sealed, and fines were imposed for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

