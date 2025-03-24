Three LPG Shops Sealed For SOP Violations
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 09:40 PM
A crackdown was conducted on LPG shops in Qasimabad to ensure public safety and prevent potential incidents by targeting those violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon on Monday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) A crackdown was conducted on LPG shops in Qasimabad to ensure public safety and prevent potential incidents by targeting those violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon on Monday.
The action was supervised by Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Hataf Siyal and assisted by MukhtiarKar Qasimabad along with MukhtiarKar UTs Mohsin Ali Siyal, Daniyal Siyal and Assistant MukhtiarKar Aftab Magsi.
During the operation, three shops were sealed, and fines were imposed for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
Recent Stories
Aseefa resolves to eliminate TB
Ambassador Sadiq visits Afghanistan
Belarus' presidential inauguration to begin at noon on 25 March
Zimbabwean envoy for strong bilateral economic ties
Turkiye, Danish envoys call on Musadik Malik, agree on collaboration in forestry ..
Passerby killed due to firing between two groups
PM asks federal, provincial govts to work together to strengthen agriculture
Carey, Linde picked as replacements in PSL X
Three LPG shops sealed for SOP violations
Diriyah Art Futures announces first Mazra’ah Media Arts Residency Group
Senate Committee for gearing up efforts to enhance exports on sustainable basis
PM asks federal, provincial govts to work together to strengthen agriculture
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aseefa resolves to eliminate TB7 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Sadiq visits Afghanistan17 minutes ago
-
Turkiye, Danish envoys call on Musadik Malik, agree on collaboration in forestry and carbon credit i ..14 minutes ago
-
Passerby killed due to firing between two groups17 minutes ago
-
PM asks federal, provincial govts to work together to strengthen agriculture5 minutes ago
-
Three LPG shops sealed for SOP violations5 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee for gearing up efforts to enhance exports on sustainable basis5 minutes ago
-
PM asks federal, provincial govts to work together to strengthen agriculture5 minutes ago
-
DPM chairs meeting on relations with Afghanistan5 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeting on supply of ke ..5 minutes ago
-
Pharmacy Council approves Pharm D for NMU Pharmacy College5 minutes ago
-
Govt making all out efforts for welfare of people: Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirm ..5 minutes ago