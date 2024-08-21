Three Lyari gangsters arrested; arms and ammunition recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police conducted a joint intelligence-based operation in Lyari, resulting in the arrest of three suspected Lyari gang members and the seizure of arms and ammunition.

According to a Rangers spokesperson on Wednesday, arrested suspects who are identified as Arsalan Shehzad, Farhan, and Abdul Moiz, are allegedly involved in various criminal activities, including robberies, street crimes, and extortion.

Arsalan Shehzad reportedly joined Yousuf alias Mota's gang in 2020 and, along with his accomplices, participated in multiple robberies until 2022. In February 2023, he joined an extortion ring led by Arsalan Patni and Ayaz Zehri under the direction of Lyari gang commander Abdul Samad alias Farhan.

In 2023, these gang leaders allegedly demanded Rs. 5 million in ransom from a car showroom in Liaquatabad. When their demands were not met, they attempted to carry out a shooting but retreated due to police presence.

Arsalan was also involved in providing gunmen to Lyari gang commanders for extortion purposes.

On June 24, this year, Rehan alias Akash, one of his associates, was sent for a shooting in Kharadar but was arrested by police beforehand. Arsalan is further accused of illegal arms trading and motorcycle snatching.

Since 2017, Farhan has been implicated in multiple robberies and other crimes, often collaborating with other known criminals. In 2024, he joined the extortion network of Lyari’s gang leaders at the direction of Yousuf alias Mota.

On July 4, this year, Farhan and Yousuf attempted another shooting near Punjabi Club in Kharadar but were foiled by the presence of law enforcement.

Yousuf was also caught on CCTV footage committing a robbery in New Karachi, which later went viral on social media.

Abdul Moiz is accused of receiving and distributing weapons on the orders of Farhan, Arsalan Patni, and Ayaz Zehri.

All three suspects have a history of criminal activities and repeated arrests. The suspects, along with recovered arms and ammunition, have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.