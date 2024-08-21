Three Lyari Gangsters Arrested; Arms And Ammunition Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 12:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police conducted a joint intelligence-based operation in Lyari, resulting in the arrest of three suspected Lyari gang members and the seizure of arms and ammunition.
According to a Rangers spokesperson on Wednesday, arrested suspects who are identified as Arsalan Shehzad, Farhan, and Abdul Moiz, are allegedly involved in various criminal activities, including robberies, street crimes, and extortion.
Arsalan Shehzad reportedly joined Yousuf alias Mota's gang in 2020 and, along with his accomplices, participated in multiple robberies until 2022. In February 2023, he joined an extortion ring led by Arsalan Patni and Ayaz Zehri under the direction of Lyari gang commander Abdul Samad alias Farhan.
In 2023, these gang leaders allegedly demanded Rs. 5 million in ransom from a car showroom in Liaquatabad. When their demands were not met, they attempted to carry out a shooting but retreated due to police presence.
Arsalan was also involved in providing gunmen to Lyari gang commanders for extortion purposes.
On June 24, this year, Rehan alias Akash, one of his associates, was sent for a shooting in Kharadar but was arrested by police beforehand. Arsalan is further accused of illegal arms trading and motorcycle snatching.
Since 2017, Farhan has been implicated in multiple robberies and other crimes, often collaborating with other known criminals. In 2024, he joined the extortion network of Lyari’s gang leaders at the direction of Yousuf alias Mota.
On July 4, this year, Farhan and Yousuf attempted another shooting near Punjabi Club in Kharadar but were foiled by the presence of law enforcement.
Yousuf was also caught on CCTV footage committing a robbery in New Karachi, which later went viral on social media.
Abdul Moiz is accused of receiving and distributing weapons on the orders of Farhan, Arsalan Patni, and Ayaz Zehri.
All three suspects have a history of criminal activities and repeated arrests. The suspects, along with recovered arms and ammunition, have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason5 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held7 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication7 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas7 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank7 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif7 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank7 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister7 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body7 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea7 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi8 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA7 hours ago