Three Maids Arrested For Looting Houses In Islamabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:44 PM

Three maids arrested for looting houses in Islamabad

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested three house maids and recovered gold ornaments and other valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested three house maids and recovered gold ornaments and other valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following few complaints of dacoitis in various houses, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special team under supervision of DSP (CIA) Hakim Khan to arrest the criminals.

This team including ASI Rana Tasneem and others worked hard and succeeded to arrest three women involved in looting houses. They used to work in various houses as maids and servant and commit dacoities by giving tranquilizing pills to the house inmates.

The nabbed persons have been identified as Haleema, Sumera and Sana as they committed to loot houses in various areas of Khanna, Loi Bher, Bhara Kau, Sabzi Mandi, Industrial Area, Tarnol police stations of Islamabad and Westridge police station of Rawalpindi.

Police recovered 15 tola gold ornaments worth Rs. 12, 20,000 and burglary tools. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to accelerate efforts for effective policing in the city.

