Three Majors Punished For Breach Of Discipline, Misconduct : ISPR

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:21 PM

Three Majors punished for breach of discipline, misconduct : ISPR

Three majors, have been awarded punishment on account of breach of discipline or misconduct, stated Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Three majors, have been awarded punishment on account of breach of discipline or misconduct, stated Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release here on Friday.

"Upon found guilty of charges leveled against them, all three dismissed from service while two also awarded rigorous imprisonment for two years each," the ISPR press release said.

Charges included misuse of authority and involvement in illegal activities,unbecoming of an officer, it added.

