Three managers arrested over child labour, poor security

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Labour department caught three hotel managers and handed over to police over child labour and poor security arrangements in different areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson here on Wednesday that a team led by Assistant Director Labour Sarfraz Ahmed conducted raids near 229-RB found that hotel managers-- Abid Hussain and Muhammad Din had employed two children Husnain and Moazam as labourer at their shops near Jarranwala road.

Both the managers were arrested and handed over to police.

Meanwhile,Peoples Colony police team checked the security arrangement at Sandal Bar hotel, Satiana road and found the security guard missing from duty point where as CCTV cameras were also dysfunctional. The hotel manager Younas Maseih was arrested.

Cases were registered against the accused.