Three markets set up for sacrificial animals: MCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has set up three markets in the outskirts of the Federal capital to allow sale and purchase of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The sale points were established in suburban areas including Barakahu, Taramri and Tarnol in compliance with the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the district administration to curb the virus spread, MCI Administrator Syeda Shafaq Hashmi told APP.

"It was responsibility of MCI to provide opportunity to citizens of Islamabad to perform their religious duties along with safety measures," she noted.

"A complete ban will remain in place on the sale of sacrificial animals within the premises of cities," she said, adding the staffers and the traders at the cattle market would be vaccinated.

Earlier, the National Health Ministry has also issued guidelines to contain the virus spread during Eid ul-Azha.

"Social distancing should be ensured at the cattle markets besides also implementing directives regarding facemask," the ministry said.

It further added that the temperature of those entering the market should be checked other than sanitizing the hands of the visitors.

\778