Three Marriage Halls Fined
Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024 | 02:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The food authority teams imposed Rs 270,000 fine on three marriage
halls on Canal Road.
According to official sources, the teams visited and inspected marriage halls on
Chiniot Road and Canal Road, and wasted over 40-kg expired ingredients.
The sanitation conditions in the kitchen area were also very poor as old freezers, open
washing areas and insects were also found.
