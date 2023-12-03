Three marriage halls sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The administration sealed three marriage halls and imposed a fine of Rs.900,000 on five others on violation of the One-Dish and Marriage Act in Faisalabad during 24 hours.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh in a statement said here on Sunday that admin officers inspected marriage halls and marquees in Faisalabad and found violations at eight sites.

Therefore, the officers sealed three marriage halls besides imposing Rs.900,000 fines on the owners of five other halls. The admin offices have so far inspected 1,910 marriage halls across the district from November 4 to December 2 and sealed 37 of them in addition to imposing a total fine of Rs.10 million on 117 others.

The officers also lodges cases against 34 accused and arrested 17 of them on the spot while further action is under progress, he added.