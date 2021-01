FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari sealed three marriage halls over violation of corona SOPs and Marriage Function Act.

The AC checked various marriage halls and sealed El-Paso, Baba Tekka and Chiniot Palace MarriageHalls over violation of SOPs , said a spokesman for the district administration on Sunday.